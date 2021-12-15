Nick Cannon is speaking about his heartbreak after losing his five-month-old son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

Zen, who was battling hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer, passed away on December 5.

Cannon tells People of the moment he and Scott began to worry just days after their son’s birth: “It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something. [The doctors] didn’t think it to be anything too concerning.”

The TV host shares how the doctor then realized Zen’s head was “growing a little too quickly.”

After the devastating brain cancer diagnosis, doctors placed a shunt in Zen’s skull to allow excess fluid to drain and alleviate pressure, but the tumours continued to grow.

Cannon, who is a dad of seven, tells the magazine: “We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’ The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Shares New Images Of Her And Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

The star, who underwent chemotherapy himself for the autoimmune disease lupus, explains how he agreed with Scott that they would focus on keeping their son “as happy as he could possibly be,” making the heartbreaking decision not to pursue further procedures.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” he shares. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a two-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

“We focused on Disneyland, our favourite place,” Cannon reveals. “Every month we would celebrate his birthday, just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Inks His Body With Heartfelt Angel Tattoo Of His Son Zen Following His Death

Things took a turn for the worse over Thanksgiving weekend, with Cannon telling the mag: “You could tell he was struggling. He was gasping for air. We’d wake up, and he wouldn’t be breathing for maybe five to 10 seconds at a time, and then he’d let out a huge gasp. You could see it frightened him. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

They then took the little one down to the beach on the day that he passed away: “I was like, ‘We have to watch the sun rise and just be there with him one last time.’ It was beautiful.”

“I see it as a blessing that I got to be there,” Cannon says. “Alyssa says, ‘I think he was just waiting for you.'”