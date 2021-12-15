If you’re trying to attain a personal best, stay away from that Drake playlist.

Sportswear retailer Pour Moi recently conducted a study that looked at how different artists’ music improved or hindered joggers’ run times.

For anyone who has listened to Drake’s emotional rap hits, it might not come as a surprise that the Canadian artist’s music topped the list of music that slows you down, adding an average of 21 seconds a kilometre.

Perhaps more surprising is that Drake was followed on that list, in a distant second, by K-pop phenoms BTS. Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry rounded out the top 5.

Of course, if some artists slow runners down, some artists must speed them up. Topping that list was the queen herself, Beyoncé, who shaved off 33 seconds per kilometre in the study.

Harry Styles was close behind at -31 seconds, with artists like Britney Spears, Adele, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga and more filling out the top 15.