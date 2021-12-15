Prince Harry spoke about his grandmother the Queen’s incredible 73-year marriage to Prince Philip in a new documentary honouring the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“Today” shared a first-look clip of the discovery+ documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers”, that aired in the U.K. earlier this year but is set to air in North America Thursday, showing Harry praising his grandfather.

“From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage doesn’t get better than that.”

The Queen, now 95, was 21 when she married Philip on Nov. 20, 1947. She remained by his side until he passed away on April 9 at age 99.

“The two of them together, were just the most adorable couple,” Harry gushed.

“I don’t know if anyone’s ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who, at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.”

He continued, “The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw and the experiences that they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people.”

The documentary was originally commissioned to commemorate Philip’s 100th birthday in June, resulting in segments filmed both before and after his death.

Other royals who share their memories of the Duke of Edinburgh include Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie, in addition to never-before-seen home movies from the Queen’s private collection.