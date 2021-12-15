The internet is buzzing over Idris Elba’s act of generosity.
The Daily Mail reports that the “Concrete Cowboy” actor helped out a group of troubled clubgoers in their time of need.
TikTok user @s2inDacuttt shared a video of the famous actor helping him and his friends into Club49Soho in London.
The video shows Elba speaking to a bouncer for the club with the caption: “We got got rejected but asking Aston idris stepped in we got accepted in #london #idriselba #Nightout #uk #Viral #soho”.
Text on the video reads: “Idris Elba speaks to bouncers for us and gets us in the club after rejected entry ❤️❤️”.
The user goes in for a fist bump to thank the actor and tells him he’s a big fan to which Elba replies “Hey, no worries man”.
He also added that the actor extended his generosity further in a comment, writing, “He even offered to buy tables as well proper nice lad”.
In a second video, Elba is seen staying and chatting with the clubgoers for a bit, even telling the bouncers, “Look after them for me, yeah?”
He tells the camera, “I want to make sure they give it to you though.”
This isn’t the first time a star has gone viral on TikTok for helping out fans.
Cardi B also went viral on the platform in early December for helping a group of Black women into a club after also suffering rejection.