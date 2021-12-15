Click to share this via email

The internet is buzzing over Idris Elba’s act of generosity.

The Daily Mail reports that the “Concrete Cowboy” actor helped out a group of troubled clubgoers in their time of need.

TikTok user @s2inDacuttt shared a video of the famous actor helping him and his friends into Club49Soho in London.

The video shows Elba speaking to a bouncer for the club with the caption: “We got got rejected but asking Aston idris stepped in we got accepted in #london #idriselba #Nightout #uk #Viral #soho”.

Text on the video reads: “Idris Elba speaks to bouncers for us and gets us in the club after rejected entry ❤️❤️”.

The user goes in for a fist bump to thank the actor and tells him he’s a big fan to which Elba replies “Hey, no worries man”.

He also added that the actor extended his generosity further in a comment, writing, “He even offered to buy tables as well proper nice lad”.

In a second video, Elba is seen staying and chatting with the clubgoers for a bit, even telling the bouncers, “Look after them for me, yeah?”

He tells the camera, “I want to make sure they give it to you though.”

This isn’t the first time a star has gone viral on TikTok for helping out fans.

Cardi B also went viral on the platform in early December for helping a group of Black women into a club after also suffering rejection.