Ben Affleck is opening up about his split from Jennifer Garner. While on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the 49-year-old actor recalled the circumstances around his divorce from his ex, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018. The pair shares three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Affleck began by slamming the “f**king horrible lies” that were printed amid his and Garner’s breakup, before sharing how it actually went down from his point of view.

“The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart. We had a marriage that did not work. This happens,” he said. “It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer.”

“And then we said, ‘You know what? We tried. We tried, because we had kids,'” Affleck continued, “and then both of us felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.'”