Ryan Seacrest has been in the media for many years now and is undoubtedly a hard worker. But, the 46-year-old media personality may be ready to finally relax, just a tad, and enjoy life a bit more.

Don’t be fooled though, by relaxing he means saying “no” to a few gigs along the way like his announcement, earlier this year, that he will no longer be hosting the annual Golden Globes E! red carpet…instead he signed a new contract in September to continue hosting his iHeart radio show until the end of 2025, a show he’s had since 2004.

Photo: Yoshiyuki Matsumura for WSJ. Magazine

The busy host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” works five days a week, juggling multiple jobs, but in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Seacrest was honest while reflecting on the things he’s missed out on and his new-found efforts to slow down, after last year’s health scare came as a wake-up call.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” Seacrest told the lifestyle mag. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present.”

Speaking about his on-air health scare during a live episode of American Idol last year, Seacrest said, “It’s personal, but I definitely knew that I needed to slow down….I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn’t letting myself accept that. Now I do.”

It took one piece of professional medical advice for the media producer to listen- do less- something Seacrest was unaccustomed to. “To say no to things is difficult. You want to say yes,” he explained. “When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation.”

But not knowing how to say “no” cost Seacrest something that he will never gain back- time. “In my 30s, I did not socialize as much as I wanted to,” he said. “I missed Thanksgivings because I was going to do something that I thought would be beneficial for my career. I never was at Christmas. Now I look at my scheduling for major marquee moments in my life or someone else’s life, I just say, ‘I can’t,’ or, ‘No, let’s work around it.’ And I never had the courage to be able to do that. So there was this ineptness to developing great friendships for a while.”

Photo: Yoshiyuki Matsumura for WSJ. Magazine

His busy work life also factored into his breakup with ex girlfriend Shayna Taylor, after spending eight years together. “I’m sure it was my fault…I think throughout the most intense times in my life, when I made work a priority, I probably didn’t sit back, listen and prioritize a relationship as much as I should have,” Seacrest said.

He’s now dating model Aubrey Paige and revealed that his mom is wasting no time when it comes to pressing her only child for grandchildren. “She’s given up on me,” he admitted.

Seacrest’s mother Connie may have to put him in the “doghouse” if he waits any longer for children, but she shared another reason why her son sometimes gets in trouble for the things he says on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”. “Sometimes on ‘Live’ he tells family stories and I will text him and say, ‘You are in the doghouse; I didn’t approve that story,’” she commented.

Hopefully Seacrest has learned enough from his past mistakes and will try even harder to reach a healthier work-life balance, whom iHeartMedia’s chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes as “Ha, ha, ha,” because “working is [Seacrest’s] hobby.”

Adding to his lifestyle reformation, Seacrest noted, “I think there will be a time where I will not have to check with my office to see if I can have dinner on a Saturday.”