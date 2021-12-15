Click to share this via email

Everyone has secrets in Netflix’s “Brazen”.

The official trailer for the crime thriller based on the Nora Roberts novel Brazen Virtue dropped on Dec. 15.

Alyssa Milano is shown hot on the trail of a serial killer after he murders several women, but he’s not the only one she has to worry about as hints of deeper mysteries and secret trysts are shown.

The trailer ends with her character asking, “Everybody has secrets… right?”

Malachi Weir as Ben, Alyssa Milano as Grace, Sam Page as Ed in Brazen – Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

Sam Page as Ed in Brazen – Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

Sam Page as Ed, Alyssa Milano as Grace in Brazen – Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

The film stars Milano as famous mystery writer and crime expert Grace who hurries back home to help her estranged sister – only to discover her murder. It’s revealed her schoolteacher sister lived a double life as a webcam performer and that reality may be stranger than fiction.

Sam Page as Ed, Malachi Weir as Ben in Brazen – Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

The cast includes Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Barry W. Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, and Matthew Finlan. “The Knight Before Christmas” director Monika Mitchell directs the film.

The original 1988 novel won the 1989 Golden Medallion for Best Suspense. This isn’t the first time Roberts’ books have been adapted to the screen, her prolific body of over 200 books has been adapted 11 times for film, reports We Got This Covered.

“Brazen” will be available on the streaming platform on Jan. 13.