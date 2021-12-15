At 17-years-old, Leni Klum is making her mark in the modelling world.

The budding supermodel and daughter of Heidi Klum is featured in the new issue of Elle, talking about her first-ever runway walk earlier this year at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Venice.

READ MORE: Leni Klum Covers ‘Glamour’ Germany 20 Years After Supermodel Mom Heidi

Leni Klum – Photo: Stefan Armbruster for Elle

“I honestly wasn’t that nervous. I sort of just winged it,” she says of her turn in a bright blue minidress, regal necklace, earrings and crown. “I was scared it was going to fall off, so they ended up sewing it to my hair,” she says, adding that the designers personally adjusted it preshow.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, talking about bringing their fashion to a Gen Z audience, say, “It is beautiful to see how young people are interested in fashion at its greatest expression. We tend to think that they love an easier and contemporary style, but it is fascinating to watch them wearing a beautiful custom-made suit or dress for the first time and smile with joy.”

Leni Klum – Photo: Stefan Armbruster for Elle

READ MORE: Heidi Klum’s Teen Daughter Leni Dominates The Runway At Berlin Fashion Week

Klum also looks back on following in her mother’s footsteps with her first foray into modelling a few years ago on “Germany’s Next Topmodel”, which Heidi hosts.

Leni Klum – Photo: Stefan Armbruster for Elle

The moment came when the models on the show were challenged to pose in mid-air while jumping off a building, wearing a harness.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I want to jump off the tower, too, and take a photo,’” she says, and amazingly, her mom allowed it, setting up her new career.