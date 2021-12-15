Click to share this via email

The 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s album All Things Must Pass is being celebrated in a unique way.

On Wednesday, a cameo-filled official video was released for the late Beatle’s solo hit “My Sweet Lord”, featuring appearances by Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer and many more.

Directed by Lance Bangs, the video opens with special agents played by Armisen and Bayer tasked with searching for “something out there” by Mark Hamill, using a high-tech scanner.

The two processed to go around a book store, a town, and an old movie theatre, scanning people and things to uncover the mystery, all which Harrison’s iconic song plays.

With dozens of cameos, fans can sport everyone from musicians Jeff Lynne and Joe Walsh, to Hollywood stars like Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette; “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, comedians Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt, Taika Waititi and many more.

Harrison’s wife Olivia and their son Dhani also appear in the video.

The video, is part of the big 50th anniversary year release of the remastered and remixed All Things Must Pass box set, celebrating Harrison’s legendary first post-Beatles solo album.

“My Sweet Lord” was originally released as a single in November 1970, and went on to become the biggest selling single of 1971.