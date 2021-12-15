RuPaul isn’t a huge “Spider-Man” fan.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Tuesday about filling in for him earlier this year, with Kimmel insisting his team loved him.

Kimmel then said he had to take a couple of them to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” just to try and win them back.

RuPaul insisted, “A couple of [your] writers, I asked them, ‘What’s the thing with Spider-Man?’ I get Superman, I get Wonder Woman, I’ve never gotten Spider-Man!”

As Kimmel questioned why, RuPaul responded: “You know, I think because I’m gay. I think that’s probably it.”

He then called Superman’s tale “the story of Christ” and “an ascended master,” and that the character “represents the hidden specialness and uniqueness that each of us has.”

This led Kimmel to say that young kids loved Spider-Man because he’s also a kid, so it makes them feel that they can be superheroes too.

RuPaul gushed of Superman’s appeal, “Clark Kent is hot.”

During his interview, the star also spoke about not giving many gifts at Christmas, his new movie “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas”, and more.