Sara Ramirez’s breakout role was portraying Dr. Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2006 to 2016.

Since then, Ramirez, who came out as bisexual in 2016 and non-binary in 2020, has starred in CBS political drama “Madam Secretary” and can currently be seen as Che Diaz in HBO Max “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”.

READ MORE: Sara Ramírez Lands New Role In ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel At HBO Max

In a new interview with Glamour, Ramirez was asked about their thoughts on returning to “Grey’s” to reprise the role of Callie, and offered an interesting response.

“Absolutely. [Laughs.] You didn’t expect that answer, did ya?” they said.

“If the stars align in a way that makes it make sense, absolutely. I love my ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ family. I’m so proud of them for introducing trans characters and non-binary characters. It’s a beautiful universe that they’ve created over there, and I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it.”

READ MORE: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Sara Ramirez Comes Out As Non-Binary

Ramirez also shared a theory about where Callie might be these days.

“I imagine that Callie is in New York. I’m not really sure what else is going on for Dr. Callie Torres, but I’m just as curious as the fans are,” they said. “I think it would be really exciting to see what Dr. Callie Torres is doing these days. So yeah, I’m definitely open to it. I would love to see it.”