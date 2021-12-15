Tayshia Adams is setting the record straight on her season of “The Bachelor”.

The “Bachelorette” alum appeared on Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast to talk everything “Bachelor”, including Colton Underwood’s retelling of the fantasy suite dates.

Adams made it to the final three during Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor”. As a result, she made it to the fantasy suite portion of the show, which has contestants going on overnight dates.

Underwood, who recently came out as gay, recounted how he felt bad about leading on the women on the show, via TooFab.

“I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like, if I lose my virginity in the fantasy suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight,” he said on the Netflix show “Coming Out Colton”. “Crossing that line was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other and I didn’t know which way that was gonna be.”

According to the star, he “felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt.” He added, “It was like 78 degrees in the thing and I was sweating. I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression.”

But Adams told a different version of the story.

“First of all, I think it’s extremely rude. Don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me,” said Adams. “Anyway, I’m not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there’s other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure.”

When it came to the claim about Underwood’s attire during the night, she said it’s just not possible.

“Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night. In case everybody that’s wondering. This has been said multiple times. It’s been said in his book, it’s been said on television, it’s been said in his show apparently,” she continued. “He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt.”

When asked by Kufrin about possible motives behind fudging details, Adams came up empty.

“I don’t know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It’s just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends,” she answered. “So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”