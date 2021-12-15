Tom Holland has some advice for the youth out there.

On Wednesday, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star was interviewed by Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra on the 11-year-old’s “Jazzy’s World” YouTube channel.

The intrepid young journalist got things started by asking about the sacrifices and hard work he put into becoming a successful actor.

“That’s a big question,” Holland said. “You know, making sacrifices for your career is always important, but I think that we should all work to live, rather than live to work. So make sure that those sacrifices are worth it. Pursuing a career is one thing, but living a happy life is another.”

Next, Jazzy asked the actor about how he puts on an American accent to cover up his English one in the movies.

Rather than answer her directly, he described practising for years, all the while transitioning his accent into an American one as he spoke.

The reporter also brought up Holland’s struggle with dyslexia and asked how he’s been able to persevere through it.

“It’s just about taking your time,” Holland explained. “The better prepared you are for anything, the more you will be able to do and accomplish things that are fantastic.”

Speaking to Complex afterward, Jazzy said, “The interview was really inspirational and I think people will learn something from watching it. He’s one of my favourite actors because he’s really enthusiastic with his voice. I love his role in ‘Spider-Man’ and I can’t wait for the new movie.”

She added, “My favourite part of the interview was when he turned his English accent into an American accent, I thought that was really funny how he slowly changed it and I didn’t even catch [on] to it. He’s really awesome. I’m a kid and I got to meet the actor from ‘Spider-Man’? That’s really big and I loved it.”