Mario Cantone will never forget his “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson.

Cantone appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Show” on SiriusXM. The actor shared fond memories of Garson, his television husband, who passed away earlier this year.

“Well, Willie, he’s in the first three episodes and he’s so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this. And it was a real shock,” Cantone said. “None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad. And he was an incredible father to his son, Nathen, that’s all he talked about was Nathen. He just loved him very much. And you know, Nathen is 18-years-old.”

“We lived on separate coasts, so I didn’t see him a lot, but every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were zooming. We were always like texting each other talking s**t. But I miss him, he made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband.”

Garson died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. He was 57. Garson’s place is empty, but his spirit lives on in the joy it brings those around him.

“Oh God, he was loved,” Cantone said. “And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot.”