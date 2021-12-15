Sarah Ferguson is speculating on what Princess Diana would have thought about Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

During an appearance on Italian talk show “Porta a Porta”, the Duchess of York was asked about Harry and Meghan’s controversial decision to step back as senior royals and move from London to California.

“The most important thing — and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that — is they are happy. And she makes him happy,” she said, as reported by People.

“And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now,” she added, recalling 12-year-old Harry walking behind the late Princess of Wales’ coffin during her funeral procession in 1997.