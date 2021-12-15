Heather Chase is sorry for her words.

On the latest episode of “Below Deck”, the chief stewardess, who is white, used the N-word in front of Black co-star Rayna Lindsey, according to E! News.

In an apology on Instagram, Chase wrote, “I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode.”

She added, “Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future.”

The first incident occurred when Lindsey used the N-word, and Chase repeated her.

Later in the episode, Chase and fellow castmate Jake Foulger were rapping using censored expletives when Lindsey told her, “You cannot say [N-word], you’re white as f**k. That’s cancel culture. Better be careful when you say the N-word. They’ll cancel you so hard.”

When Foulger tried to say that “no one said it.” Lindsey addresses Chase, telling her, “You said it in the bathroom today.”

Lindsey added, “That’s OK, I still love you. I’m telling you, just be careful.”

Chase responded, “Yeah, I can respect that. Thank you,” to which Lindsey toasted, “I got you. Better drink it, b***h.”

In a confessional later, Chase said, “I’m in shock. I don’t even remember saying that.”

“I don’t want to be, like, the angry person, but I think what bothers me that I’m supposed to work with these people who think this s**t’s okay,” Lindsey said in her own confessional. “She thought it was cool, and it hurts me. It hurts my heart, it hurts everything in me.”

On her Instagram story Tuesday night, Lindsey wrote, “I battled a lot with trying not to get upset and give the ‘angry black woman’ narrative. I also through she had said it again in the crew mess so I was like alright time to address this.”

She also added that she was “very upset” with Foulger, who she said, “knows better.”

Lindsay also said of Chase, “Wishing her love and light. I pray she learns from this.”