Tristan Thompson’s attorneys have responded to Maralee Nichols’ lawsuit seeking child support, claiming that the Canadian-born NBA star is the father of the child she delivered earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Thompson recalled meeting Nichols in late November or early December in 2020, alleging at the time he “was very cautious” and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”

Thompson also denied that he had sex with her within that time frame, claiming the “only” possible date of the child’s conception is March 13, 2021, the date of his birthday; in Nichols’ suit, she says the baby was conceived in April.

Thompson also insisted the relationship was purely sexual.

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” Thompson stated. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

He added: “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, travelling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Thompson also denied sending Snapchat messages that have leaked to the media, alleging they were fabricated.

“My username on Snapchat has always been blkjesus00,” Thompson said. “After a snapchat message, the message is automatically deleted. If either one of us would do something to try and save the message, the other party would be notified. I was never notified that Petitioner saved a message from me. Petitioner never confirmed that I was notified of her retaining messages.”