“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown is admitting the thing she found most difficult about quarantining alone, among her rocky relationship with Kody Brown.

In a sneak peek preview from US Weekly of this week’s episode of “Sister Wives”, Meri says, “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all…We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”

The 50-year-old reality star, who is Kody’s first wife reveals, “As a family we haven’t really spent much time together and it’s… weird.”

During her confessional, Meri adds that she’s been “lonely” on her own, before tearing up and admitting, “I just miss my family.”

Kody, 52, weighs in on the situation commenting on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his plural family. He explains how Meri has had the hardest time in comparison to the other wives.

Meri and Kody got married in 1990 and shortly after welcomed Janelle Brown into their relationship in 1993, followed by Christine Brown in 1994. Kody tied the knot with wife number four, Robyn Brown, in 2010. In November, Christine, 49, announced that she and Kody have gone their separate ways after more than 20 years together.

“I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” Kody says to the camera. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”

Meri and Kody share daughter Mariah, 26, and despite being together for over 30 years, the two legally separated in 2014 in order for Kody to adopt Robyn’s children from a previous marriage. Kody’s relationship with ex-wife number one has been a lengthy rollercoaster ride. The pandemic saw Meri spending more and more time alone, creating a shift in their partnership.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she says in the exclusive preview. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

Further explaining her exasperation over the whole crisis, the California native says, “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship. There are days when I get very, very discouraged. Then there are days that I have so much hope.”

But no matter how tough things get, Meri takes an oath, promising to never leave the family. “If I quit, if I walk away, it’s not going to get better.”

Kody previously described the continuous toll that the divorce from Meri has taken on their relationship. “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” he said back in February. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”

“Sister Wives” airs Sunday nights on TLC.