Whoopi Goldberg is feeling fine amid her absence from the view.

Goldberg, 66, missed out on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” and will also be absent from Thursday’s show. Fellow co-host Joy Behar revealed that Goldberg’s absence is a precaution after the latter came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone because she feels fine and healthy but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive,” Behar said on Wednesday’s episode of the show, per People. “She won’t be here today and tomorrow.”

“If you’re near someone who has been exposed and is positive, you can’t come here. That’s the way we operate here,” Behar added. “She also wanted me to share that she tested negative earlier today and she had her booster. You will see her on Friday because we taped a show earlier this week.”

Goldberg has received two COVID shots and her booster.