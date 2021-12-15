Kelly Ripa is getting honest about parenting.

The actress spoke about her kids on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with her husband Mark Consuelos, who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest according to People.

“I have a favourite child and I have a favourite dog but they don’t know who they are,” she admitted in a surprising reveal.

Ripa shares sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 and daughter Lola, 20 with Consuelos.

“As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favourite. Constantly,” Ripa shared. “They’re like, ‘Well, you’re mom’s favourite.’ ‘No you are.’ ‘No, you are!’ And that’s the best game to play, isn’t it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will.”

While Ripa may be secretive about her biases, her husband isn’t so great at keeping secrets.

“But Mark can’t not indicate who his favourite is,” she teased. “The dogs know who Mark’s favourite is and the kids know who Mark’s favourite is.”

