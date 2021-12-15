The power of TikTok has finally led to a music video for Meghan Trainor’s “Title”.

“Title” went viral in 2015. Fans have been eagerly awaiting an official music video to accompany the hit song and it finally happened. On Dec. 15, six years after the song was released on the album Title, Trainor posted the official visuals.

“When they don’t let you release the official music video until TikTok blows it up six years later,” Trainor captioned a TikTok video celebrating the occasion.

“Title” serves as the ninth track from Trainor’s major studio album of the same title.