Perez Hilton will face the music in an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”.

The writer will respond to criticism on his reporting in the penultimate episode of the season titled “The Cancel Culture Epidemic”, which will also feature YouTuber Gabbie Hanna.

The celebrity gossip columnist has a history of revealing private information about celebrities on the internet.

Lauren Jauregui of Fifty Harmony admitted in a previous episode that she found Hilton’s tweet responsible for outing her as a teenager.

“He definitely outed me. I wasn’t ready because I’m also Latina,” Jauregui explained. “There was that whole looming thing of, ‘What is my community going to feel about me? Are they even going to accept me?’ I know that my family obviously accepted me. But was that something that I was willing to deal with on a public scale?”

The singer added that she felt her “process was violated”.

In a preview clip for the episode, Gloria Estefan asked Hilton whether he felt he had a right to out others as an openly gay man himself.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong. I would tell myself all these mantras, all these talking points, being that drug addict [I would rationalize],” Hilton responded. “I would say things like ‘I’m just sharing with my friends online what I would share with my friends in private would talk about so why should I treat my public friends any different than my private friends?”

But beyond the rationalizations that Hilton told himself, he shared that one of his biggest motivations was attention.

“That’s one of the many talking points that I would tell my brain to program it, to justify my behaviour,” he continued. “I was a drug addict and attention was my drug. I knew what I was doing was bad and I kept doing it and I kept being rewarded for it.”

While the writer understood some of his past actions as hurtful, he still denied Jauregui’s claims about his part in her coming out.

In a conversation with People magazine, he said, “It was her fans that caused this photo to go viral. By the time I commented on it, it had already gone viral. It wasn’t like I was given this piece of information or a photo and I was the first person to share it with the world; it was already trending by the time I chimed in.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” airs Dec. 16 on Facebook Watch.