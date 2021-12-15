Keanu Reeves is answering the ultimate fan question.

In the special 100th episode of “Red Table Talk”, the star appears with Carrie Anne-Moss and Priyanka Chopra to talk “The Matrix: Resurrections”.

At 16:22, a fan asks: “My question is would you rather be John Wick or Neo in real life, and why?”

The actor played the titular character in the “John Wick” trilogy as well as Neo in the “Matrix” trilogy.

“Lots of ways to go at that,” Reeves answers. “Because we’re here speaking about Resurrections and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, I think–and I don’t think John Wick would mind. I think he’d understand. But I think to be able to be with Trinity and have that life with them together and see what would happen– I think John Wick would be like ‘I got your back.’”

Reeves and Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in the upcoming “Matrix” sequel “Matrix Resurrections”.

The film will hit theatres and HBO Max on Dec. 22.