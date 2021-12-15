The fate of “The Goonies” is finally here.

After the Fox pilot TV series about three students and their substitute teacher out to make a shot-for-shot remake of the classic seemed to be a dead-end, Disney+ has picked up the show and is redeveloping it, reports Variety.

Newly titled “Our Time”, the show by writer Sarah Watson is being kept alive.

“Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” Clancy Collins White, exec VP and head of development at Warner Bros. TV told the outlet.

She added, “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”

“Superbad” director Greg Mottola was first linked to the project but no word if he will take part with Disney. No cast members have been announced either.