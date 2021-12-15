Maggie Gyllenhaal is opening up about what it is like to direct your spouse in a sex scene.

Gyllenhaal made her directorial debut in “The Lost Daughter” which starred her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

“I did think at first, ‘Maybe it’s not a great idea,’ and then I was like, ‘I’ve been with my husband for a long time. We’ve been through so much. I know my husband loves me,” Gyllenhaal told “The View”.

“’Who could do this better than him?’ Really, nobody,” she added. “The sexuality, it’s strange; it’s a weird part of our job. The thing that makes the scene hot, I think, is that he’s hot for her mind — her mind. What is sexier than that? He’s like, ‘I am into your mind.’ … Really, that kind of sexy is irresistible.”

The film also stars Dakota Johnson, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

“The Lost Daughter” releases on Netflix on Dec. 31.