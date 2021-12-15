“Home Alone” star Devin Ratray has been accused of punching and attempting to strangle a woman.
Ratray, who played Macaulay Culkin’s character’s older brother Buzz, allegedly punched the woman in her face, covered her mouth and then tried to strangle her a police report obtained by Page Six says.
Police have told People that despite the allegations, they are not pursuing charges. And that they don’t expect any arrests.
A rep for Ratray told TMZ that the actor and woman got in a verbal fight but denies it got physical.
Ratray most recently reprised his role for Disney+’s “Home Sweet Home Alone”.