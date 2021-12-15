Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Home Alone” star Devin Ratray has been accused of punching and attempting to strangle a woman.

Ratray, who played Macaulay Culkin’s character’s older brother Buzz, allegedly punched the woman in her face, covered her mouth and then tried to strangle her a police report obtained by Page Six says.

READ MORE: The Original ‘Home Alone’ Cast’s ‘Planning A Reunion,’ Alum Devin Ratray Revealed

Police have told People that despite the allegations, they are not pursuing charges. And that they don’t expect any arrests.

A rep for Ratray told TMZ that the actor and woman got in a verbal fight but denies it got physical.

Ratray most recently reprised his role for Disney+’s “Home Sweet Home Alone”.