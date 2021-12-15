Jillian Michaels is reflecting on her time on “The Biggest Loser”.

As a trainer on the show who helped contestants lose weight, Michaels said the format of eliminating people wasn’t right.

“Nobody should have been eliminated. That was my No. 1 issue with the show,” she told Today. “But the producers gamified weight loss. It was weight loss on a ticking clock.”

Michaels also pointed out the lack of mental health help.

“’The Biggest Loser’ needed a mental health professional,” she added. “I think there was some random guy they could talk to if they needed, but these people needed deep work. When you have someone that weighs 400 lbs., that’s not just an individual who likes pizza. There’s a whole lot going on there emotionally.”

Even though Michaels felt the show needed a therapist, she doesn’t believe her method of yelling at contestants was in the wrong.

“The ones I yelled at are the ones that kept it off,” Micheals added. “You need them to feel the pain of the way they’ve been living. You need them to have a rock bottom moment where they’re like, ‘I can’t take one more moment.’”