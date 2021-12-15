Stephanie Matto doesn’t care what you think of her.

The “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days” star has faced questions over selling her farts in a jar, but according to a TikTok video, she made “$45,000 in one week.”

“Now, why do people buy my farts in a jar? I honestly think it’s because I have a really good personality, and also because I’m hot. It’s a business,” she said.

In another video, Matto said she gets her morning going by having beans and hardboiled eggs.

“While I wait for those farts to develop, I like to read—I’m very smart, I like to read—and then when I’m ready to go I, you know, do my job,” she said.

Providing an update, Matto has now made over $100,000 on the $1000 jars that include a note from her.

“People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars,” her most recent TikTok said.

Adding on YouTube, “When you take into account the cost of shipping and handling, the amount of food I have to eat in order to produce the farts, the amount of energy and exertion it goes into creating those farts, the flower petals that go into the fart jars which then capture the scent and also every single fart jar comes with a handwritten note, that takes time.”

“Time equals money,” she added. “So when you total up everything, all of the effort and the natural resources that go into creating this once-in-a-lifetime product, then it really is a good deal when you think about it.”