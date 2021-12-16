Ben Affleck responded to those Jennifer Garner comments during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday.

The actor, who has been busy promoting his new movie “The Tender Bar”, was quoted as saying he’d “probably still be drinking” if he’d stayed married to Jennifer Garner during an interview with Howard Stern.

However, Affleck told Kimmel his words were taken out of context.

The star insisted, “Saw one of these websites had done the clickbait thing. I looked on it, and they had literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I had said.

“I had gone on, said how much we respected each other, cared about each other, cared about our kids, put them first. It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Affleck and Garner, who married in 2005 before separating in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018, share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, nine, together.

Affleck went on, “Really, it’s about my kids, I got to draw a line. Like, that’s not true. I don’t believe that, it’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe. And I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

“This really upsets you?” Kimmel asked, to which Affleck replied: “It hurts my feelings.”

Affleck previously told Stern of his marriage: “The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart. We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer.

“And then we said, ‘You know what? We tried. We tried, because we had kids,’” Affleck continued, “and then both of us felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.’”

Had they not ended their relationship, Affleck said he believed that they “would have ended up at each other’s throats” and that he “would probably still be drinking.”

“That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” he shared. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”