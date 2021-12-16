Jeff Garlin is reportedly exiting long-running comedy “The Goldbergs” amid the ongoing on-set behaviour allegations surrounding him.

The actor, who played Murray Goldberg since 2013 in the much-loved series, will not be returning to the show, with his departure being “effective immediately,” Deadline reports.

The publication states Garlin was thought to have had “one more day of shooting left at the most this season.” The upcoming series consists of 18 episodes.

A decision has yet to be made regarding a potential 10th season of “The Goldbergs”.

A show employee told Deadline of the star, “He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive.”

The latest news comes after Vanity Fair ran a piece earlier this month stating three former employees had claimed Garlin “allegedly engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.”

One source said, “He got away with it because he would call himself out for it—saying he was a big teddy bear, saying things like, ‘Oh, you know me, just a big bowl of mush, I’m a hugger. I just love you.’”

Garlin then denied that he’d been fired from “The Goldbergs” in an interview with the mag, with the reporter asking about an alleged on-set incident with a stand-in that was both physical and verbal.

He replied, “I’m sorry for laughing. There was no… Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed—because I like this guy. I like his wife. I’ve worked with them for years. How I suddenly wake up one day and I don’t like them—I don’t get that. I will say the joke was missed and I apologize to him. If someone misses a joke, that’s unfortunate to me. I don’t like it.”

Garlin added, “To be honest with you, there is no story. And I’m saying that in all sincerity, because that’s the thing that has me confused. Even with Sony—we have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.

“Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace—I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

He then confirmed there had been an HR investigation: “There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behaviour on set.”

Garlin also claimed whoever is making the allegations “has it out for me,” insisting: “I would never hatefully say something to anyone.”

ET Canada has contacted Garlin’s rep for comment.