Few people make an impression at a wedding quite like Matthew McConaughey.

On Thursday, the actor appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside “Sing 2” co-star and longtime friend Reese Witherspoon.

The host brings up their close friendship, including McConaughey’s attendance at Witherspoon’s wedding.

“I want to say… the day he stole my heart, and everyone’s heart basically, in my personal life,” the actress says, “was when he danced with every woman who was over the age of 65 at my wedding. That’s who this person is.”

She adds, “I mean, my mother might’ve died. She might have died.”

“We broke a sweat on the dance floor,” McConaughey admits, to which Witherspoon adds, “You won the wedding.”

Later in the show, the pair are asked a series of rapid-fire questions, including who was their first celebrity crush.

Witherspoon reveals it was Jim Morrison from the Doors. McConaughey surprises her when he says, “I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from ‘The Man in the Moon’.” “The Man In The Moon” is a 1991 film and Witherspoon’s first big-screen acting credit.

He adds, “[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie it’s inevitable. What’s not to have a crush on.”