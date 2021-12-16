Mariah Carey was just asked the question on a lot of fans’ minds: Would she ever do a Verzuz battle with Beyoncé?

Carey was chatting to E! News about her new holiday Mariah Menu collaboration with McDonald’s, when she was questioned about a possible battle with Bey.

She insisted, “I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.”

Carey said that she couldn’t possibly answer that question.

She continued, “I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

Carey added of the holidays, “I decorate, but it’s not the same as the actual moment when I’m in the snow with my kids and we’re having that moment. It’s a real thing.”

She also said of being the Queen of Christmas and her success at this time of the year especially, “I know people are like, ‘Ah yeah, look at her making cheques,’ like, whatever, Scrooges. I don’t care what you say. Honestly, this is the truth. I do love the holidays.”

Carey recently added yet another accolade to her list.

The musician’s 1994 smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has now been named the first and only holiday single to take home the RIAA’s coveted Diamond Award.

In the U.S., songs are certified diamond after they reach 10 million sales and streaming units.