The winner of Global’s “Survivor” season 41 is a Canadian.

On Wednesday three-hour finale, Torontonian Erika Casupanan came away on top, becoming the first Canadian winner in series history.

Casupanan won the $1-million prize, beating out four other finalists to be crowned the season’s Survivor.

Originally from Niagara Falls, Ont, the 32-year-old communications manager tearfully pointed out in the finale that she was also one of the few women to win on the show in recent years. Over the previous 15 seasons of “Survivor”, 12 of the winners have been men.

I must be a witch bc I just broke a curse #survivor #survivor41 — Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) December 16, 2021

Casupanan celebrated her win, which was announced to the cast and crew of the show back in May, following along with the broadcast on Twitter. Previous seasons have seen the winner announced in a live finale, months after the rest of the season was shot, but the show has had to adjust amid the pandemic.

After the episode aired, the show shared a special video message to Casupanan from her fellow castaways.

🚨SPOILER ALERT!🚨 Our castaways share a special message to our #Survivor Season 41 winner.🏆 pic.twitter.com/BDGiTwCg8X — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2021

“You’re an icon in my eyes,” said one cast member, while another added, “You played an incredible game.”