Denzel Washington shed a few tears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night while discussing his mother Lennis Washington, who passed away in June at the age of 97.

Colbert acknowledged Washington’s loss by bringing up a quote he once heard the Oscar winner say about a boy’s loving relationship with his mother, then asked how the star is respecting that love through his work, putting Washington at a loss for words.

READ MORE: ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Has The Perfect Reaction To Denzel Washington Not Knowing Who He Is

“A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love,” Washington recited the quote. “That’s— I’m getting choked up. Sorry.”

The actor explained how his mother supported him no matter what he did in both his professional career and his personal life, but now “she went home,” he told Colbert, before asking the late night host for a tissue.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Summons Thee To Hell In Creepy ‘Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Teaser

Viewers expressed their sympathies on Twitter:

Crying with Denzel Washington tonight was not something I had on my agenda — jan⁷ (@mygnyam) (@mygnyams) December 16, 2021

Denzel Washington choking up about the passing of his 97 year old mother this year felt familiar to me. Losing your mom is hard, regardless how old or young you are and your never quite the same after it happens. #colbert #Lateshow #DenzelWashington — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) December 16, 2021

Washington put himself back together and said, “This is terrible!…and [I] didn’t cry at her funeral.”

Colbert asked the actor why.

“I don’t know. I guess I saved it up for you,” Washington said with a laugh. “For crying out loud!”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster’, Ridley Scott Says

Colbert experienced the tragedy of losing his father and two of his older brothers to a plane crash at the young age of 10. He also lost his own mother in 2013.