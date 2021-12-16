Nick Cannon spoke to Hoda Kotb about the loss of his five-month-old son Zen on Thursday’s “Today”.

Zen, who was battling hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer, passed away on December 5.

Cannon told Kotb how he has leaned on his faith to give him strength in the wake of his son’s death.

“You pray for miracles,” he told Kotb. “Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not for the miracle to do something that’s unknown to us, but it’s really for the things that we can find comfort in.

“So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding.”

“I asked for the miracle of strength.” –@NickCannon on relying on his faith in the wake of his son's death pic.twitter.com/VbnN8Yzmw1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2021

Zen, Cannon’s son with model Alyssa Scott, received the heartbreaking diagnosis in August.

Cannon, who was a father of seven, explained how opening up on his show in the past month about the heartbreak he and Scott have endured has been “delicate” and “scary.”

“I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain.” –@NickCannon on the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen pic.twitter.com/O5yBgzE7f3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2021

“I’m taking it 5 minutes at a time.”@NickCannon opens up to @hodakotb about the tragic loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/KtwzxSowJA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2021

“This was the most delicate and the most precious thing I’ve ever had to talk about.” –@NickCannon opens up about his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor pic.twitter.com/aHk544gtlR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2021

“I’m taking it as my therapist says, five minutes at a time,” Cannon shared.

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Shares New Images Of Her And Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

“I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time.”

The TV host recently told People how he and Scott made the devastating decision to focus on keeping their son “as happy as he could possibly be” and not pursue further procedures.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” he shared. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a two-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

“We focused on Disneyland, our favourite place,” Cannon revealed. “Every month we would celebrate his birthday, just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us.”