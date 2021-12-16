Stephen Colbert is celebrating 20 years of “The Lord of the Rings” in a big way.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show”, the host and Lord of the Rings superfan brought up the upcoming 20th anniversary of the release of “The Fellowship of the Ring”.

Because he’s off next week, Colbert marked the occasion early, and what better way than through music?

“‘Lord of the Rings’ is without a doubt the greatest trilogy in movie history,” he said. “And I know I may have said that many times before, but I have never, not once, rapped it. Until now.”

The “one celebration to rule them all” rap, titled “#1 Trilly”, was led by Colbert and Jon Batiste, with Killer Mike and Method Man bringing the rapper bona fides.

And in an extra surprise, actual “Rings” cast members Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, and Hugo Weaving all threw in guest vocals. Plus, Anna Kendrick made a cameo.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”, the first film in the epic fantasy trilogy, was released in theatres on Dec. 19, 2001.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.