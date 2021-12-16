Incoming in “three, two, one!…Here’s the trailer for ‘The Lost City’!” shouted Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe in the official trailer for “The Lost City”, which dropped today.

READ MORE: ‘The Lost City’: Brad Pitt’s Cameo Is Teased In First Pics Of Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock’s New Movie

In the action-packed trailer, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) sets out on a quest that mimics her popular romance-adventure fiction novel after she is “kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.”

Alan (Channing Tatum) a.k.a. the “sexiest cover model” who has “dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, ‘Dash'” from Loretta’s novel, sets out to rescue her once he finds out she’s missing with hopes that she will think of him as “more than a cover model.”

READ MORE: Channing Tatum Replacing Ryan Reynolds In Sandra Bullock Comedy ‘The Lost City Of D’

Amid the action of the trailer, Brad Pitt makes a cameo in an attempt to save Loretta.

“The Lost City”, directed by brothers Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, will only be available to watch in theatres beginning March 25.

See more in the trailer above.