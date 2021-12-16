There’s nothing like an extremely fancy soirée to put fame into perspective.

On this week’s “Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, Billie Eilish shared her experience of going to this year’s big Met Gala.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Thanks COVID-19 Vaccine For Saving Her Life In August

“It’s nuts. It’s famous people famous people-ing. That’s what it is,” she said of the party, which was also attended by stars like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more.

“The main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it’s so weird,” Eilish said. “I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying.”

But she added, “It was amazing though. It was just beautiful in there.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish ‘Cried Every Single Day Of The Week’ And ‘Threw Up’ Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Appearance

Also in the interview, Eilish talked about hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Preparing for SNL was f**king nuts, dude. It was literally alien. I cried every single day of the week. No joke at all,” she said.

“I went to the Green Room, cried, and came back,” Eilish continued. “I was just scared. It’s like, it’s ‘SNL’… These amazingly talented actors are surrounding a table where, somehow, I’m the main course.”