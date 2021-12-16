The legal battle between Britney Spears and her father is still heated.

In a statement to Variety, Spears’ lawyer took her father Jamie Spears to task over his dismissal of her allegations that he orchestrated an infamously difficult 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

Britney shared the allegation in a now-deleted social media post, writing, “Something I never shared when I had that big breakup was that I couldn’t talk afterwards. I never spoke to anyone for a very long time. I was in shock. Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak. Two days later, they put Diane Sawyer in my living room. They forced me to talk!!! I was a baby… and didn’t understand but I f***ing know now.”

Responding to the claim, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten told Variety, “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

In response, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said, “Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her, it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months.”

Those question include, according to the statement, “As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney’s work that he paid himself before he was suspended? What were the total amounts he received from his daughter’s estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter’s bedroom?”

Last month, a judge in California dissolved the conservatorship under which Britney had been living for over 13 years.