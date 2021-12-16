Kanye West is planning quite the home renovation.

The rapper is turning all of his houses into churches, with him talking to culture magazine 032c about society and the need for progress.

He said, according to NME: “We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us. It’s time to change that.

“I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go.

“It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

West’s comments come after he vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” in a series of tweets in 2020.

I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The messages came around the same time he announced his “Kanye 2024” presidential campaign after his failed attempt to run for office last year.