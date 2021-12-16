Two women have stepped forward with claims that Chris Noth sexually assaulted them in the past.

The women, Lily, now 31, and Zoe, now 40, who are using pseudonyms, approached The Hollywood Reporter with the claims separately and do not know each other.

While the claims were made months apart, they both say they were triggered by recent promotions of the “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That…” in which Noth reprises his role as Mr. Big.

READ MORE: Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ Amid Allegations Of On-Set Misconduct

In a statement given to ET Canada, Noth responded to the allegations:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” he wrote. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Lily, who is now a journalist, said she met Noth in 2015 while working as a server at New York nightclub No.8. The actor invited her for after-hours drinks at Il Cantinori, a restaurant famously featured in “Sex and the City”. She said the actor then invited her to his Greenwich Village apartment where he assaulted her. Noth was married at the time with a child.

When Lily approached THR, she wrote in an email, “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.”

READ MORE: ‘SATC’ Star Chris Noth Talks ‘Sad And Uncomfortable’ Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall Feud: ‘I Just Wish That Whole Thing Had Never Happened’

Zoe alleged she encountered the actor while working at a firm that did business with celebrities in 2004. She said Noth invited her to his West Hollywood apartment to try out the pool and assaulted her in his apartment.

A friend took Zoe to the Cedars-Sinai hospital after, though the hospital said it didn’t keep records dating back that far. She also sought counselling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center and without giving specifics, the center did confirm they treated her at one point.

On why she decided to come forward with her story, Zoe said, “Seeing that he was reprising his role in ‘Sex and the City’ set off something in me.”

She continued, “For so many years, I buried it.” She decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”