Nothing will get in the way of the Rock being the best dad he can be.

On Thursday, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating his daughter Jasmine’s sixth birthday.

“Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 🎂🥳 My baby girl turns 6 years old today ✨,” he wrote. “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED 😈 sense of humour. Wonder where she gets that from? 😉”

Johnson continued, “I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands.”

Finally, the actor promised, “I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

Jasmine is the second-youngest of Johnson’s three children. He also shares daughter Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, and daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia.