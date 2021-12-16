Netflix is getting into the Hot Girl Summer business.

On Thursday, the streamer announced that they have entered into an exclusive first look deal with Megan Thee Stallion to create and executive produce new shows and more.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Humanitarian Award In Houston And Dedicates The Honour To Her Late Grandmother

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix added, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University

Along with her work in music, as well as her philanthropy, Megan also recently celebrated her graduation from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.