Joe Rogan is sticking up for Chris Pratt.

The podcast host said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Tuesday that Pratt receives unnecessary backlash online.

Rogan shared, “Even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian. Bro, he is the nicest f**king guy I’ve ever met in my life.

“They’re all insane people that hate their jobs or [are] sitting in front of the cubicle [and] when their boss isn’t looking, they’re tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt.”

Pratt was recently criticized for sharing an Instagram post to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Fans pointed out that he mentioned his “gorgeous healthy daughter,” Lyla, one, but didn’t mention his son, Jack, nine, who suffers from numerous health issues. He shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Rogan said the criticism Pratt faces is “a bully pile on,” adding, “You see someone being vulnerable and you can snipe at them, and you don’t have any repercussions and they’re not in front of you, so you attack the guy.”

He explained how the pair spent a week together in Utah hunting elk.

“He’s genuinely friendly,” Rogan said. “I’ve been in [a] hunting camp with him. He’s nice to everybody, to the ladies that work in the kitchen…”

Despite his showbiz status, Rogan insisted Pratt mingled with everyone just like everybody else.

He shared, “[He] sits at these cafeteria-style tables with everybody, you know, people from all walks of life. He’s, like, super normal.

“And I’ve been around him multiple times like that. He’s a super kind, super normal guy. He’s fun, too. He’s a fun guy to be around.”

Rogan went on to say that Pratt is “kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology. He’s a Christian. And pretty open about it. And because of that, they attack him. It’s something so simple. Like, he just believes in Jesus and… he likes to be a good person. And they’re like, ‘F*** him!'”

Not everybody agreed with Rogan’s comments online:

Joe Rogan made me dislike Chris Pratt even more, which I think is a power only Joe Rogan has. — Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Black lives matter. (@CallMeFreak3) December 16, 2021

Nobody hates Chris Pratt because he's Christian. We hate him because of the stupid shit he says like how he passive aggressively blamed his ex wife for bearing a disabled son who wasn't "healthy". He's a fuck-head. — 🎄Cayde's Queen🎄 (@CaydesQueen) December 16, 2021

I don't severely dislike Chris Pratt because he is a Christian. That is ridiculous. I severely dislike Chris Pratt because he is a prat who has espoused bigoted views under the guise of his 'faith', not to mention THAT post implying such awful things about Anna and their son. — 🎶Kelli the Opera Geek🎶 (@TheOperaGeek) December 16, 2021

"Christian" isn't in the top ten problems people have with him. — e̶v̸e̸r̵y̶t̴h̶i̶n̸g̶'̶s̵ ̸f̸i̶n̶e̴ (@xinit0) December 16, 2021