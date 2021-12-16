“90 Day Fiancé” season 2 star Jason Hitch has died from complications from COVID-19. He was 45 years old.

Jason’s sister, Shannon, confirmed the sad news to TMZ on Wednesday. Shannon told the outlet that he died inside the ICU of a hospital in Florida on Tuesday. He was able to be with his family during his final moments. She said he wasn’t vaccinated and to her knowledge, didn’t have any preexisting medical conditions, though may have died from other factors.

In a statement to ET, TLC shared, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

“90 Day Fiancé” followed Jason’s journey with Cassia Taveras, who moved from Brazil to Florida to be with the United States army veteran. The two got married in 2014 but they split in 2017, and were officially divorced in 2018.

The pair, who had a 15-year age difference between them, struggled when it came to Cassia’s expectations of life in Florida.

“Cassia getting bored here has been in my mind,” he once told cameras. “Her not liking the area, her not liking the weather, her not liking the beaches. The next 90 days is gonna be tough. I hope that I fix all that.”

MORE FROM ET:

’90 Day Fiancé’s Paola Says She’s ‘Not Optimistic’ About Her Marriage

’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Stephanie Says She’s Made $100K Selling Farts

’90 Day Fiancé’: Big Ed Gets Shot at During a Date in Mexico