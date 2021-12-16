Take a deep dive into the world of Siegfried and Roy.

Apple TV+ released the audio trailer and art for “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” on Thursday. The new project is an eight-part podcast helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Leckart.

“Although the German-born illusionists and pop culture icons were mega-famous, much about their private lives, eccentric public personae, and tragic final show remained shrouded in mystery… until now,” a synopsis reads.

“Leckart goes behind the velvet curtain to reveal shocking moments, surprising details, and hidden truths about two men who were lionized by millions of fans, lampooned by the media, criticized by animal welfare advocates, and endlessly scrutinized by the public.”

The first two episodes of “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” premiere on Jan. 12 on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will roll out every Wednesday.