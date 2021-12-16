Kim Kardashian shared what she really thought about Kanye West wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on “SNL” in 2018.

The great American socialite sat down with Bari Weiss in a new interview and looked back on all the arguments that occurred with West during what has been referred to as the “red hat” era.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift’s Music, Alludes To Pete Davidson In New Interview

When asked what she thought about Ye wearing the Trump-promoting MAGA hat, Kardashian said that, at the time, she was “very nervous” and “didn’t want” Ye to wear the cap to avoid what would — and did — happen. The rapper was subsequently subjected to criticism from fans and media.

“I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is,” Kardashian told the former New York Times writer and editor, which was shared to Weiss’ Substack and “Honestly” podcast on Thursday.

“I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Praises Mason Disick After He Reaches Out With Concerns Over North’s Safety

The SKIMS co-founder explained that she “learned a lot” from her days of bickering with Ye.

“No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable.”

When Kanye wore a red MAGA hat on SNL, the internet nearly broke. "Now, looking back I thought, 'Why should he take that off if that's what he believes in?'" says @KimKardashian. "If you want to wear the hat, wear the hat." pic.twitter.com/TMNs74TXwd — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) December 16, 2021

Earlier, in November, Ye also spoke out on his then-wife‘s attempts to stop him from wearing the MAGA hat, commenting that she “just wanted to protect me and our family” and mentioning that choosing to wear it made him and his family “a target.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says No Counselling Can Fix Marriage With Kanye West In New Court Filing

During the interview with Weiss, the model and businesswoman also touched on becoming a lawyer, criminal justice reform, working with Donald Trump, and why she thinks cancel culture is “the most ridiculous thing.”

You can listen to the full interview here.