Betty White is going all out for her centenary.

On January 17, 2022, the iconic actress will be turning 100 years old and is celebrating with a one-day-only special movie event, “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration”.

“White granted exclusive access to filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein in the making of this special movie event,” the description says. “It offers a revealing glimpse into her life—behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and, we join her at her actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her!”

Photo courtesy of Fathom Events

The special will also include tributes and appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White says.

“We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her,” Boettcher adds, “from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure!”

Fans will get to see the event on nearly 900 screens across America on Jan. 17.