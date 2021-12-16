Tom Holland wants to divert energy from his acting into starting a family.

Holland, 25, blasted up the Hollywood ladder over the last six years, starring in a number of blockbuster Marvel movies and other large projects. In the lead-up to his third stand-alone “Spider-Man” movie, the English actor has goals beyond the movie biz.

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Holland told People. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Holland and “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya are believed to be romantically involved.

“I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad. I can wait — and I will — but I can’t wait,” he continued. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out.”

Holland is revving up for the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Dec. 17. His superhero journey, which started with 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and took detours through the record-breaking “Avengers” movies, might be winding down.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Holland said. “I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing.”

“And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”