Doja Cat is Rolling Stone‘s January cover story and in the new issue the rapper reveals that she no longer wants to work with hitmaker Dr. Luke after he had too much control over her crafted hits.

Photo: Rolling Stone

When asked about whether or not she plans on continuing to work with the record producer, Doja hesitated before saying, “That’s not a question I feel really comfortable answering.” After taking another pause, the Planet Her artist addressed the question, “There’s s**t that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.’ It doesn’t matter.”

READ MORE: Doja Cat ‘Extremely Disappointed’ To Pull Out Of Jingle Ball Appearances

“The point is he’s gotten some credit for s**t. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that,” she continued, admitting, “I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

Doja Cat speaks about her relationship with Dr. Luke in an interview with @RollingStone: “I haven’t worked with him in a very long time… I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that.” 🔗: https://t.co/fE7P3aGppt pic.twitter.com/6BWVFJD1iw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2021

Since doing the interview for her cover story with Rolling Stone, Doja wrote a follow up email to the publication that was sent through a representative. “I wanted to clarify something that I had been thinking about since the interview,” the email began. “When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to. I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumour mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else,” she wrote.

Photo: Rolling Stone

The curiosity of where Doja’s future with Luke remains, came shortly after her collaborator Saweetie (Doja is featured on Saweetie’s track “Best Friend”) reportedly indicated that moving forward, she no longer plans to work with Luke.

Despite the drama with the controversial music industry personality, Doja knows that she brings something different to the rapping game.

READ MORE: Saweetie Comments On Why She Worked With Dr. Luke

“Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about,” she commented on the criticism she continues to receive over the debate of whether or not she should be classified as a rapper or a pop artist. She describes the arguments as one “that children on Twitter like to have, but nobody in the real world really cares to talk about.”

Doja’s manager Lydia Asrat tells Rolling Stone that her technical gifts as a rapper and vocalist offer her versatility. “You don’t see any rappers doing punk-rock songs like ‘Bottom B**ch.’ You don’t see them using Paul Anka as a sample,” said Asrat.

More on Doja’s cover story with Rolling Stone here.